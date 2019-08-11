Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 106.19% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 1,665.65% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 39.9% respectively. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.