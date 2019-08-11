Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.92
|N/A
|-1.32
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-60.2%
Liquidity
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 106.19% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 1,665.65% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 39.9% respectively. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.76%
|-26.9%
|-66.62%
|-70.86%
|-88.14%
|-69.58%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.