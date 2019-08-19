Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.49% and an $20 consensus target price. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 3.81% and its consensus target price is $24. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.