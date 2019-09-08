Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 100.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.