Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 62.87% at a $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 239.51% and its consensus price target is $11. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.