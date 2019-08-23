Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.37 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 72.86% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 826.47% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.