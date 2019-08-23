Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.37
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Liquidity
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 72.86% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 826.47% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
