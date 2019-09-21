Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.49%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 50.3%. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.