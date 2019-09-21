Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 47.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 50.3%. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.