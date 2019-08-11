Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.38 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 106.19%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 561.12% and its consensus target price is $31.8. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.