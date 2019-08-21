Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 26.77 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 78.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.