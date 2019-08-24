Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Comparing side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 26.88 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.21% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.