Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 68.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 10.22%. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.