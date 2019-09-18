Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|41.71
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 68.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 10.22%. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.