Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 53.9%. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.