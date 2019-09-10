Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Since Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 120.02% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.