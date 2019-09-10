Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Since Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 120.02% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 0.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.