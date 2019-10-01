Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,422,793,002.33% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 62.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.