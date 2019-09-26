Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparison side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 and a Quick Ratio of 18.2. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 65.84% at a $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.