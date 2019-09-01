Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Contrasting side by side

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 76.68% upside potential. Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential downside of -38.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.