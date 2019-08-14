Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.38 N/A 0.26 41.85 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and Vale S.A. Vale S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pretium Resources Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pretium Resources Inc. and Vale S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Pretium Resources Inc. and Vale S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vale S.A. 0 4 2 2.33

The upside potential is 30.02% for Pretium Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $16.5. Meanwhile, Vale S.A.’s consensus price target is $13.78, while its potential upside is 24.59%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pretium Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Vale S.A., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 20.2% respectively. About 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 38.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats Pretium Resources Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.