Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.05 N/A 0.26 41.85 Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.31 N/A 4.66 4.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation. Peabody Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pretium Resources Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Pretium Resources Inc. is presently more expensive than Peabody Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

Pretium Resources Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.45% and an $20.13 consensus target price. Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus target price and a 77.42% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Peabody Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Pretium Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 6.39% respectively. Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.93%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Peabody Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Pretium Resources Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.