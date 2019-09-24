Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

This is a contrast between Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.28 N/A 0.26 41.85 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.20 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pretium Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pretium Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Centrus Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 61.82% at a $20.13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Pretium Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.93%. Comparatively, 2.9% are Centrus Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. was less bullish than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats Centrus Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.