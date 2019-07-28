Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 9 4.39 N/A 0.26 31.16 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pretium Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pretium Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Pretium Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 48.25% at a $16.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 34% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has -4.5% weaker performance while Alexco Resource Corp. has 14.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Alexco Resource Corp.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.