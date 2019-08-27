Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Reaches $13.35 52-Week High; Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shorts Up By 0.36%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. NVO’s SI was 2.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 2.78M shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 2 days are for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s short sellers to cover NVO’s short positions. The SI to Novo Nordisk A/S’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 129,512 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 15/05/2018 – Team Novo Nordisk Partners With NormaTec For State-of-the-Art Athlete Recovery; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.02 target or 5.00% above today’s $13.35 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.46B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $14.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $122.95 million more. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 170,168 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo sues Mylan to block entry of generic Victoza in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novo’s Fiasp OK’d in Europe for kids as young as one year old – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources: An Exciting Half-Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pretivm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.