Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Reaches $12.92 52-Week High; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. UBS initiated the shares of ZTS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $12000 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $112 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) hit a new 52-week high and has $13.31 target or 3.00% above today’s $12.92 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.44B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $13.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $73.23 million more. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 2.89 million shares traded or 45.67% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Com Ltd Liability Com holds 2.44% or 101,014 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 23,955 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability has 11,628 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 42,709 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 2.61 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 27,990 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com owns 126,232 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hl Serv Llc reported 123,733 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.96% or 270,155 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 715,157 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Everence Capital holds 0.27% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 15,365 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity. $563,255 worth of stock was sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.76 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Pretium Resources Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,800 are owned by Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability. 31,000 are held by Fiera Cap Corporation. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 102,791 shares. Syntal Prns Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Blackrock invested in 875,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.95% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 12,893 shares. Texas-based Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Products Ptnrs Llc holds 0.03% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 69,451 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 485,259 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc invested in 0% or 39,954 shares. Private Advisor Lc has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 359,048 shares. Profund Advsr Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 24,708 shares.