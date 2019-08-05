Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pretium Resources Inc. has 71.24% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pretium Resources Inc. has 6.93% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pretium Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pretium Resources Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. N/A 9 41.85 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Pretium Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Pretium Resources Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

$16.5 is the consensus target price of Pretium Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 42.12%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.45%. Given Pretium Resources Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pretium Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Pretium Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats Pretium Resources Inc.’s competitors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.