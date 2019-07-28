Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Comparing side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 9 4.39 N/A 0.26 31.16 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.7% -9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pretium Resources Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.5, and a 48.25% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12% are Denison Mines Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. 3.33% -2.65% 8.91% 7.03% 13.03% -4.5% Denison Mines Corp. 0.27% -9.42% -3.36% -16.24% 6.9% 8.31%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.