Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) Comparing side by side

Both Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.46 N/A 0.26 41.85 Covia Holdings Corporation 3 0.11 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pretium Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Pretium Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Pretium Resources Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 68.84% upside potential. Meanwhile, Covia Holdings Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 69.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Covia Holdings Corporation looks more robust than Pretium Resources Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pretium Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.24% and 27.8%. About 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Covia Holdings Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance while Covia Holdings Corporation has -49.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Covia Holdings Corporation.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.