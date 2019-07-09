Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. PVG’s profit would be $14.53 million giving it 31.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Pretium Resources Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 654,281 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 13.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $32.08 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

The stock increased 2.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.