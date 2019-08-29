Pretium Res (PVG) Shareholder Loews Decreased Its Stake by $2.60 Million; Core (CORE) Share Price Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered Its Holding by $355,015

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 64.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 325,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 181,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 506,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 1.21 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 46,687 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asa Gold Precious Metals Ltd stated it has 4.38% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Ubs Asset Americas has 328,173 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 108,300 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 125,915 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 184,050 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Css Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 20,640 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 26,420 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Bridger Management Ltd Liability reported 1.65 million shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 38,272 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.02% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 57,430 shares. British Columbia Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 65,192 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 81,650 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 36,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howard Capital Mngmt has 8,252 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 146,569 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc holds 68,500 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 11,870 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 34,278 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Allstate Corporation holds 0.03% or 32,324 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 150 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). American Group owns 34,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 50 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc reported 20,156 shares.