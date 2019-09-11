Pretium Res (PVG) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $21.92 Million; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 669.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5,287 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.00M, up from 687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 10.93 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really “speak harshly but carry a small stick,” Citi says; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 885,646 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 1.42 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $39.61 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares to 346,909 shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

