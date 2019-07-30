Pretium Res (PVG) Holding Maintained by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Stake by $333,504

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 466,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.56 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50 million, up from 14.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 315,905 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 13.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 326,640 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv owns 617,198 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advisors accumulated 0.19% or 4,930 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 25,388 are held by Aurora Counsel. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 52,685 shares. Mu Invests Comm Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 0.7% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Edmp Inc reported 43,096 shares stake. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 0.19% stake. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 105 shares. Sit Inv Associates owns 5,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 29,946 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,200 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 106,500 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 577,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.79M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation accumulated 325,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 233,597 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 79,431 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 1.73 million shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 840,306 shares. 69,451 are held by Products Partners Ltd Liability Company. Jefferies Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 101,510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 38,272 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication has 0.01% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Citigroup holds 28,900 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 1.30 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs owns 14.56M shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 1.24M shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 302,848 shares. Midas Management holds 50,000 shares.