Pretium Res (PVG) Holder Heartland Advisors Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 2.03M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDER GAMCO BOOSTS STAKE TO 11%; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 3.26 million shares traded or 61.11% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

