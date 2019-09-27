Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.83 N/A -0.71 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 3 5.17 56.26M -0.18 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1,768,070,395.98% -5.4% -2.5%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.05% and 74.5%. Insiders held 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. Competitively, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14%

On 7 of the 10 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.