Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 Digirad Corporation 7 0.10 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Digirad Corporation’s 2.26 beta is the reason why it is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Digirad Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Digirad Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.05% and 39.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.6% are Digirad Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Digirad Corporation has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Digirad Corporation.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.