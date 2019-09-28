Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 33 2.05 46.86M -0.71 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 190 1.43 41.98M 5.61 49.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Abiomed Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 140,551,889.62% -3.1% -1% Abiomed Inc. 22,146,022.37% 31.4% 27.9%

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. From a competition point of view, Abiomed Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Abiomed Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Abiomed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Abiomed Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abiomed Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Abiomed Inc.’s potential upside is 22.24% and its average target price is $215.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Abiomed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 1.6% are Abiomed Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Abiomed Inc. 0.95% 5.11% 0.54% -17.97% -21.85% -14.3%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bullish trend while Abiomed Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abiomed Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.