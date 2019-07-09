Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Contrasting side by side

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.63 N/A 1.23 24.85 Zynex Inc. 6 8.68 N/A 0.28 28.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Zynex Inc. Zynex Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Zynex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.91 shows that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zynex Inc. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Its rival Zynex Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Zynex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 0.3% of Zynex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zynex Inc. has 54.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Zynex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zynex Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.