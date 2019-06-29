Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Comparison side by side

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.68 N/A 1.23 24.85 Silk Road Medical Inc 43 35.72 N/A -14.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential downside is -8.17% and its consensus price target is $44.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.05% and 67.9%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Silk Road Medical Inc has 50.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has -1.26% weaker performance while Silk Road Medical Inc has 32.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Silk Road Medical Inc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.