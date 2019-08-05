Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Comparing side by side

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 91.74 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Risk & Volatility

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 4.9 respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 252.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.05% and 16.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.