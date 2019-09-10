Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Decreased Its Position in Visa (V) as Stock Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 153,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 165,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 7.68M shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 44,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.48M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 188,383 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Company reported 75,593 shares stake. Stralem & Communication accumulated 47,955 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Moreover, Crow Point Ltd Liability has 8.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 310,000 shares. 23,557 are owned by Hayek Kallen Invest Management. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1,725 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 249,686 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fincl Consulate stated it has 1,444 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1,481 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provident Tru has 11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.90M shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 498,843 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 19,228 shares. Tiger Mngmt Llc reported 163,000 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation owns 5,134 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40,279 shares to 42,289 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.