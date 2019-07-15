Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Share Price Rose While Champlain Investment Partners Raised Holding by $1.30 Million; As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Market Value Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Upped Stake by $1.55 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 44,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.48 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 197,329 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 721,033 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 23/05/2018 – TATA POWER SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TATA SONS; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY 4Q NET ATTRIB TO OWNERS 69B RUPEES, EST. 68.1B; 28/05/2018 – Welsh first minister rebukes UK government over Tata Steel support; 24/05/2018 – BTVI: Equity indices gain on value buying; Tata Motors scrips slump; 06/03/2018 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS VIRGIN ATLANTIC AIRLINES EXTENDS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH TCS; 26/03/2018 – TATA METALIKS – PLANNED SHUTDOWN OF ONE OF BLAST FURNANCES, SINTER PLANT, CAPTIVE POWER PLANTS FOR DIFFERENT PERIODS DURING MARCH 26-APRIL 6; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Coffee for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – TATA METALIKS 4Q REV. 5.46B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS 4Q NET INCOME 3.14B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO: U.K. FACES MANY CHALLENGES INCLUDING BREXIT

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 9,561 shares to 14,018 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,719 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 65,015 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $115.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 307,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,210 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 220,998 shares. Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,097 shares. 86,356 are held by Raymond James Associates. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 12,024 shares. Pnc Grp owns 7,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability owns 13,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Hanson Mcclain owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 9,369 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1.10 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0.06% or 371,012 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 13,900 shares. Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 9,650 shares. Whittier holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio.