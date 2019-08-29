Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Position Held by Lapides Asset Management Llc; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Stake in Archer (ADM) by $3.87 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 90,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 428,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, up from 338,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 974,900 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 94,391 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of stock or 23,657 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 3,992 shares to 8,821 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO) by 57,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944,133 shares, and cut its stake in Munich Re Group (Adr) (MURGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 43,402 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,143 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 329,868 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,383 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 7,668 shares in its portfolio. 30,953 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company. Stifel Corporation holds 0.03% or 263,801 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sunbelt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Private Advisor Group Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 58 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 260,437 shares. 161,400 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Greenwood Gearhart owns 0.3% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 23,646 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 33,117 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 16,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).