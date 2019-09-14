Prestige Consumer Hcare (PBH) Stock Value Rose While North Star Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Stake by $1.29 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Hcare (PBH) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 19,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 257,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 238,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Hcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 480,068 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 160,817 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.61 million, down from 170,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 1.89 million shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tweedy Brn Global Value (TBGVX) by 16,087 shares to 569,696 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,586 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,420 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.87% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 127,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% or 96,767 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 9,303 shares. 10,228 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 77,215 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 9,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 159,865 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 531,865 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 2,719 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 96,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 9,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.01, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares to 326,900 shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.10 million for 10.05 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 12,866 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 1,736 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,785 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 3,100 are held by Hikari Tsushin. 32,900 were accumulated by Qv Investors. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Montag A Assocs Incorporated invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 420,352 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0.03% or 124,267 shares. Intll Group Inc Inc Inc holds 78,090 shares. Tradewinds Limited Co has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Panagora Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 45,644 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk invested in 156,627 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.52% or 397,503 shares.