Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Shares Rose While Fort LP Trimmed by $1.42 Million Its Position; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Holding as Stock Declined

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 49,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 83,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.97 lastly. It is down 19.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 272,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 627,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23 million, down from 900,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 673,768 shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 12,534 shares to 39,045 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.26M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $35.79 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 72,686 shares to 262,912 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Payments Inc. by 338,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT).

