Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Share Price Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Position; As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Shares Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Boosted Stake by $29.05 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 19,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 620,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, up from 601,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 258,848 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 5.12M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 13,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,500 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 86,356 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,149 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 83,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 29,523 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,974 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 68,730 shares. First Citizens National Bank And holds 10,420 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications invested in 0.77% or 382,930 shares. Invest Of Virginia Lc reported 0.26% stake. 23,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32,485 shares to 120,400 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 24,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,833 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Household Cleaning Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare: An Immediate Buy Opportunity Of An Overlooked Midcap Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for OncoSec Medical, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Cameco, Prestige Brand, Berry Global Group, and A-Mark Precious Metals â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands Is Down 42%, Is Now The Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2018.