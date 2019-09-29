Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Position Boosted by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp; As South Jersey Industries (SJI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Channing Capital Management Trimmed by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 23,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 488,039 shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 64,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.54M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 352,353 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. PRICES COMMON STOCK AND EQUITY UNITS OFFERINGS – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Paint It Black – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,466 shares to 102,692 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 6,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 65,148 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 50,566 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc holds 737,637 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 58,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 0.04% stake. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 400 shares. Symons Cap Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Diamond Hill Capital Management accumulated 0.2% or 1.09 million shares. Everence Capital Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,210 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 300 shares. 57 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Company owns 1,190 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 1.35 million are held by Channing Mngmt Lc. 1.01 million are held by First Trust Limited Partnership.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Presents At 2017 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Add-On Offering of Senior Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Brands Holdings: The Name Of The Game Is Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.