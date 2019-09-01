Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holder Rmb Capital Management Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 55,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 70,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 278,862 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 127 shares to 2,636 shares, valued at $240.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advsrs holds 0.79% or 36,244 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank holds 1.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,535 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com owns 1,648 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.63% or 26,028 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability reported 1,403 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.58% or 10,776 shares. Moreover, Kwmg has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 98 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability has 4,649 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Com has 3,215 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 9,825 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,108 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc holds 85,728 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,854 shares to 106,483 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 104,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

