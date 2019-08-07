Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holder Palisade Capital Management Boosted Position; Hs Management Partners Has Increased Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43M, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 15,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The hedge fund held 360,664 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 345,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 404,999 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 466,592 shares to 718,233 shares, valued at $119.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

