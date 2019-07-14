Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; American Tower (AMT) Holder Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 25,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 27,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.26M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 420,130 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,864 shares to 111,100 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.66% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 51,307 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.06% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 12,409 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 396,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny reported 14,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 37,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.08M were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 30,234 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Stevens Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 8,162 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc owns 36,867 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,903 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc reported 236,658 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.47 million shares. Dupont Management has 103,057 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Communications invested in 20,679 shares. Greystone Managed Inc has invested 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.31% or 627,440 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 378,512 shares stake. Foster & Motley reported 34,678 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 8,771 shares. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kames Capital Pcl reported 449,304 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 3.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 102,400 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Newfocus Fincl Grp Lc holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,173 shares.