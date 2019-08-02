Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Holder Aperio Group Has Cut Stake by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Rose; Humana (Put) (HUM) Holder West Family Investments Has Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.19. About 1.59 million shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 46,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 42,698 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 88,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 729,652 shares traded or 70.66% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Household Product Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Clean and Safe Forever – Investorplace.com” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Survey Shows 84 Percent of Women Admit to Doubting Their Health Choices During Pregnancy – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tailored Brands, Newmont Mining, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Household Cleaning Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 194,815 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $27.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Target Health and Well-being of Veterans and Food Insecurity at the 120th VFW National Convention – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

