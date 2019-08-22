Presima Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $1.63 Million; Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) by $2.56 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 271,918 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 49,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 621,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 670,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 133,987 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,277 shares to 62,604 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 41,100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 2,095 are held by Rampart Investment Management Ltd. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Lmr Llp invested in 0.01% or 2,367 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,192 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 201,288 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fosun Intll stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 44,635 were accumulated by Chilton Management Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 279,954 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% or 3,112 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 25,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 163,873 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability holds 31,359 shares.