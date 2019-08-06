Presima Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position by $1.63 Million; Stock Declined; As Fnf (FNF) Valuation Rose, Holder Davenport & Company Has Boosted Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 1.05M shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Fnf (FNF) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 132,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.42M, up from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Fnf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 1.44M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 15,111 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp reported 256,971 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research, California-based fund reported 460,626 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 9,269 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 681 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 16.10 million shares. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 1,757 shares. Jacobs Asset Lc has 38,297 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 1,175 were reported by First Personal Ser. Boston Partners holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 117,274 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.35% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 83,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors reported 4,815 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.46M shares stake.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mrtn (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 177,795 shares to 484,624 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs (NYSE:CBS) by 6,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,122 shares, and cut its stake in Orcl (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,500 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 207,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,800 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 26,604 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 52,298 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 87,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Somerset Tru holds 314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charter Tru invested in 5,900 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Lc has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,362 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 1,528 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.6% or 75,249 shares. Stephens Ar holds 14,297 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc accumulated 2,532 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Principal Financial Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 185,710 shares.