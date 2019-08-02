Presima Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding; Chevron (CVX) Holder Schulhoff & Co Raised Its Position by $956,940 as Market Value Rose

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 270,001 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 4.95M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $39.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,700 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

