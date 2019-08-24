Presima Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Declined; Holder Wills Financial Group Upped Markel (MKL) Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 25,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 516,159 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.03% or 33,902 shares in its portfolio. First Ltd Partnership holds 63,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 98,688 shares. Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America holds 244 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,635 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,482 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 146,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 282,784 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 4,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 0.05% or 21,009 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $38.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,700 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank owns 482 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 34,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William Il holds 2,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks holds 0.03% or 1,382 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 513,130 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,597 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 18,572 shares. Pecaut And Company holds 627 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Quantitative Management reported 800 shares. 28 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 754 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

